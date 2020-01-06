MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Owatonna man was in possession of more than $2,300 worth of untaxed tobacco products at his smoke shop, before being arrested recently.
The Steele County Attorney Office charged Mohammad Abdelkader Abusbeih with one felony county of possessing untaxed tobacco products, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Abusbeih owned Mojo Smokes tobacco shop in Owatonna. During a random compliance check, investigators discovered that he did not have a valid retail tobacco license.
According to a release, he was also unable to produce invoices for the tobacco products that were confiscated and “did not appeal the seizure of them.”
The felony charge against Abusbeih carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue has a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department via email here. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.
