MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A New York Times opinion writer says a Minnesota candidate is the Democrat who can defeat President Trump.
In a column Sunday, David Leonhardt says Sen. Amy Klobuchar has “outlasted more than a dozen other candidates and has two big strengths, a savvy understanding of how to campaign against President Trump and a track record of winning the sorts of swing voters Democrats will likely need this year.”
Klobuchar has to win the Democratic nomination first. That journey starts in Iowa next month, where she’s currently polling fifth.
Supporters helped Klobuchar raise more than $11 million at the end of last year. Her campaign manager credited a surge in grassroots support following the debates.
