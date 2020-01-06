Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Louis Park has become the first city in Minnesota to ban the sale of vaping products.
City Council members voted 6 to 1 in favor of the ordinance at their meeting Monday night.
Supporters of the ban say this is a good move, given the deadly lung disease connected to vaping. Opponents argued the ban could backfire by pushing some people to try cigarettes.
The ordinance does not ban the act of vaping in the city of St. Louis Park, only the sale of vaping products.
The decision came after one council member attempted to have the decision delayed for 30 days.
