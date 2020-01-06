Comments
SHERBURN, Minn. (AP) — A rural Minnesota veterinarian who has taken in dozens of miniature horses since they were seized because of maltreatment says she wants to be paid for caring for them for a year and a half.
Shirley Kittleson says the bill for their care has topped $325,000.
Kittleson was asked to care for the herd of 72 after the Animal Humane Society and Watonwan County sheriff seized the horses from a farm in Odin, about 25 miles from Kittleson’s place near Sherburn in June 2018.
Kittleson filed a lawsuit last month against the Humane Society and Watonwan County for nonpayment.
