MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin man, who served time in prison after a drunk driving car crash that killed a grandmother and her grandson in 2012, has been charged with drinking and driving again.

Hawk Patrick Edwards, 27, was charged with two felonies in St. Louis County, according to a complaint.

The charges stem from an incident on Sunday, when Edwards was stopped by a Duluth police officer who observed he was travelling about 25 miles per hour over the speed limit along Mesaba Avenue in Duluth.

Officers noticed a “strong smell of alcohol,” coming from Edwards. A preliminary breath test placed his blood alcohol concentration at 0.149, or nearly twice the legal limit.

In January 2012, Paula Bergren was killed in a crash on Woodland Avenue involving Edwards. Her grandson, 13-year-old Everett Bergren, died about a year later from complications of the severe injuries that his brain sustained, according to CBS 3 Duluth.

After the crash Edwards was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison before being released in 2017.

