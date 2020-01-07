MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s office says 13-year-old girl faces criminal charges in connection to the stabbing of a fellow student Monday at St. Paul’s Community of Peace charter school.
Police say the teen stabbed a 12-year-old boy in the stomach. It’s unclear what kind of weapon was used.
The boy was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover from his injuries.
The girl was arrested Monday, and was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree assault.
Police are still investigating what led to the attack.