MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you have a hard time starting your day without a cup of coffee? You’re in good company.
A new survey of 2,000 adults shows half of Americans say they can’t have a good morning without downing at least one cup of coffee.
Additionally, four in five respondents said their morning cup of joe is essential for them to stay positive and be productive throughout the day.
Besides coffee, 48% of respondents said getting a little bit of exercise in the morning is key to a good day.
The research was commissioned by The Original Donut Shop Coffee.
