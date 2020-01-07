MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that injured a 5-year-old girl inside her north Minneapolis home.
Marquell Johnson was found guilty in December in Hennepin County District Court of second-degree assault, drive-by shooting and illegal possession of a firearm. Johnson was sentenced to 120 months on Tuesday.
“This is an appropriate sentence under the present Minnesota sentencing guidelines,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “Prosecutors and Minneapolis police investigators did a great job with this case.”
On Aug. 12, a 5-year-old girl was sleeping when a bullet went through her bedroom window, hitting her foot. The girl’s mother testified that she was leaving her home, a duplex on the 2100 block of 4th Street N, when a black sedan drove past her and to the alley behind the duplex.
The victim’s mother said she knew the driver was connected to the upstairs neighbors. According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, evidence indicates that the shooter got out of the sedan and fired seven shots at the house before driving away.
The victim’s mother was later notified that her daughter had been shot and identified Johnson on social media as the person driving the sedan.
Johnson began serving his sentence immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.