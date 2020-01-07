



— Saturday can’t come soon enough for Minnesota Vikings fans. That’s when they’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers to see who will continue on the road to the Super Bowl.

The official Vikings store inside U.S. Bank Stadium is staying busy with fans buying their playoffs gear ahead of Saturday’s game. Fans Ryan and Grant Olmscheid say the wild card win provided hope that the Vikings have what it takes to win again.

READ MORE: All The Kirk Cousins Haters Should ‘Shut Up,’ Says Inside The NFL’s Phil Simms

“It kind of gives you a lot of sense of hope,” Ryan Olmscheid said. “If we can beat the Saints, maybe we have a chance now. You never know.”

As the Vikings continue in this playoff run, Minnesota retailers like Northmade Co. will continue to push out purple products.

“We’ve been buying a lot of shirts in the last two weeks, hoping that they make a deep run,” Northmade Co. owner Brian Nordin said. “This ‘Someday’ T-shirt has been the best seller this year. I thought that word perfectly encompassed the fatalism and optimism that we as Vikings fans have.”

Now the question is: Is “Someday” this Saturday?

READ MORE: Skeptics Quieted By Vikings’ Playoff Win In New Orleans

“I think they have a good mindset going into it and that will help their chances for sure,” Vikings fan Alex Faustini said.

Since the Vikings won’t be playing at home, there will be an official watch party on Saturday at Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake. It’s free and open to the public. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and everyone in attendance will get a rally towel.

To register for the official watch party, click here.

To order your purple and gold gear from Northmade Co., click here.

To order official Vikings playoff “Go Get It” gear, click here.