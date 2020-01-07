Menu
Officer Critically Injured In Waseca Shooting ID'd As Arik Matson; Suspect Is Tyler Janovsky
Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday night that left an officer critically injured. A suspect is also in custody.
'What We Saw Was Criminal Conduct On The Part Of The Police': North MPLS Family Accuses Officers Of Excessive Force
A family in North Minneapolis is sharing police video that they say proves officers used excessive force during an incident this past summer.
Live WCCO Video
Water Patrol Unit Workers Stress Much Of Minnesota's Ice Isn't Yet Safe To Venture Onto
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol unit says right now, no one should be driving cars or trucks out on the ice.
Minnesota Weather: Some Snow Emergencies In Effect Over New Year's, Milder Temps Arrive Soon
Temperatures should hold in the lower 20s and upper teens for New Year's Eve, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor, with plenty of sunshine to send off 2019.
'We Were Buried': 2019's Most Memorable Weather Events
This early winter storm might as well be a dusting compared to the brutal beginning of 2019.
All The Kirk Cousins Haters Should 'Shut Up,' Says Inside The NFL's Phil Simms
Kirk Cousins came up big in the Vikings' overtime playoff win over the Saints. Can he do it again against the 49ers?
Browns’ Search For Coach Includes Vikings’ OC Kevin Stefanski
The Browns are the only team looking for a coach. That should make finding one a little easier.
Rich Hill Could Earn $12.5M From Twins, Homer Bailey $8M
Minnesota announced the one-year deals with the pitchers on Dec. 31. Hill was guaranteed $3 million and Bailey $7 million.
Tom Brady, Drew Brees Exit Early In Changing Of The QB Guard
Now, Brady and Brees join fellow graybeards Eli Manning, Phillip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger as spectators to these playoffs, which feature the likes of greenhorns Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Latest Headlines
These Are 4 Of The Best Places For Mexican In Minneapolis
We crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Minneapolis.
Here's 4 Of The Best Inexpensive Bookstores In Minneapolis
If you haven't been to Uncle Hugo's, or Dreamhaven, you're definitely missing out.
The Best Things To Do In Minneapolis's Standish Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a tattoo parlor.
Here Are 5 Of The Best Affordable Cafes In Minneapolis
We crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Minneapolis.
New Yorkers Say Joey Nova's In Tonka Bay Has Real-Deal New York-Style Pizza
The humble strip mall location is nothing special, but Joey Nova's is nestled along the shores of Lake Minnetonka, near Mound, Wayzata, and Excelsior.
Top Minneapolis Places To Have Brunch On Special Occasions
Looking for a delicious breakfast and brunch meal near you? Here are the best high-end breakfast and brunch restaurants around Minneapolis.
Good Question: How Does The Military Draft Work?
The draft was first used by the U.S. during the Civil War and then through almost every other major war until Vietnam.
How To Get Better Sleep In 2019
Jan. 1 is often the time when people resolve to live healthier in the new year. For some, that means getting more sleep.
Finding Minnesota: The Lure Of Fishing Decoys
Some of the decoys are so rare, they're actually worth thousands of dollars.
Nick Jr. Live
Sing, dance, clap, cheer and move to the music at Nick Jr. Live, a one-of-a-kind adventure sure to excite the whole family!
Second Harvest Heartland
January 7, 2020 at 4:48 pm
Click here for more information on Second Harvest Heartland.
