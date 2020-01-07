Comments
Title: Technical Director/Director
Department: Engineering/Operations
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Primarily TD/Direct live daily newscasts and other productions, including special events, using ROSS OverDrive automation. Candidate must understand and accept the responsibility and accountability that comes with this position.
- Set up mics, operate audio consoles, run robotic cameras, shade studio and remote cameras, floor direct, and manage studio guests when not directing.
- Collaborate effectively with show producers and lead technical crew in executing clean shows.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Solid knowledge and proven skills within all areas of news and studio production: OverDrive automation, switchers, audio, CG, server ingest and playback, robotic camera operation, and iNews NRCS.
- Thorough understanding of standard modern computer systems utilized in broadcast control rooms and studios.
- Strong commitment to quality and attention to detail.
- Currently working similar positions in a broadcast studio with a minimum of 4 years of news production.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience with newscast directing utilizing ROSS OverDrive automation.
- Strong computer skills and technical trouble-shooting a plus.
- Ability to multitask and work proficiently in a deadline driven broadcast environment is essential.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Must be open to working early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays as broadcast shifts vary.
- Candidate is required to join IBEW Union if not currently a member.
- Must have a valid driver’s license.
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds and push 75 pounds.
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.
