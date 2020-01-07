Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The remains of a body that was found in 1982, and until now only known as “Barron County John Doe,” have now been identified as Kraig King of White Bear Lake, thanks in part to the area’s DNA Doe Project.
Now King’s next of kin has been notified.
According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s office, loggers found the decomposed remains in the woods on private land “about 100 yards from the tree line near Highway 25, about 4 miles north of Ridgeland, Barron County,” on September 21, 1982. They originally mistook the body for a pile of clothes.
After an autopsy, the death was ruled a homicide that would have occurred between April and May 1982.
Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help as their investigation into King’s homicide continues. Anyone with information related to the case should call 715-537-3106.
