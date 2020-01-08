Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people will be trying to get a better handle on their finances at the start of the new year.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people will be trying to get a better handle on their finances at the start of the new year.
Now a new survey by Capital One shows how people plan to save money.
Half say they’ll eat out less. That’s followed by canceling unnecessary subscriptions or cable.
And, about 20 percent say they’ll pack their lunch for work.
You must log in to post a comment.