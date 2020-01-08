Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Halsey is coming to the Eastside this summer.
The Grammy award-nominated, multi-platinum artist announced Wednesday that she’s coming to the Xcel Energy Center on June 30, as part of her Manic World Tour.
Halsey, known for massive hits like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Now or Never,” has amassed over 25 billion streams worldwide since 2015.
Tickets go on sale through Ticket Master on Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m., with presale starting Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10:00 a.m.
