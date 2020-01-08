MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Blue Earth County are investigating after an attempted robbery Tuesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:35 a.m. to an apartment building at 741 Chapel Street in Good Thunder.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 35-year-old man had arranged an in-person meeting at the apartment building with a woman he met online the day before. Officials say the victim saw the female when he arrived but was then confronted by another man with a handgun who demanded the victim’s money.
The victim fled and was uninjured. According to the sheriff’s office, additional investigation associated possible suspects with one of the apartments.
Investigators searched the apartment and located a 17-year-old female and 20-year-old man hiding. Officials say a stolen handgun was also recovered from the apartment.
Both suspects were taken into custody on related charges.
No additional information is available at this time.
