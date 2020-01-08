



The Minnesota Vikings’ big win over the New Orleans Saints is giving some fans the confidence to book a flight to San Francisco this weekend to see them take on the 49ers.

Sun Country has non-stop, round-trip flights to the Bay Area, with the cheapest tickets around $300.

“With everything we got, this might be our year,” fan Anthony Markgraf said.

With that mentality, it’s no surprise that Markgraf made the trip south last weekend, witnessing the Vikings underdog victory from the stands.

“Everybody was silent, whole stadium,” Markgraf said. “Then we got excited and the Saints fans around us were not happy about that.”

His confidence in the team only grew that day so much that before heading home, he already knew in six days that he would be back on a plane again to cheer on the Vikings.

“I really think this might be that one chance that we get to go all the way,” Markgraf said. “I have the resources, let’s keep going.”

Through Sun Country, Markgraf booked a flight that leaves at about 7 a.m. Saturday morning, with a return flight to Minneapolis that night. He anticipates that he will be up for 24-hours straight.

“You don’t even have to bring a bag, you just go, leave and stay in the same clothes,” Markgraf said.

These quick road trips in the playoffs aren’t new to him, and he has advice for fans traveling into enemy territory for the first time.

“My recommendation is be nice. Don’t to challenge anybody. There’s a lot more of them than you,” he said.

And most importantly, have faith — no matter the odds.

“I always have faith. I was at the ‘Minneapolis Miracle,’ so I’m always optimistic,” Markgraf said. “And after seeing that how could you not believe.”

