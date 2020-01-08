Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out cornerback Mackensie Alexander for the divisional round versus the San Francisco 49ers.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Alexander will have arthroscopic surgery to repair a small tear in his lateral meniscus.
There is a chance Alexander could be back if Minnesota advances to the NFC Championship game.
The Vikings said safety Jayron Kearse (toe/knee), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) did not participate in practice Tuesday.
