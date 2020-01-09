



— The Minneapolis Foundation will distribute $250,000 for long-term housing for those affected by the Drake Hotel fire on Christmas Day.

The money comes from the “Minnesota Helps – Drake Hotel Fire Recovery Fund,” and will be given to Pillsbury United Communities to help fund short-term and long-term housing solutions for those affected by the fire.

READ MORE: Investigators Don’t Believe Drake Hotel Fire Was Intentionally Set

On Thursday, a representative with PUC said the money will go directly into the hands of the individuals who need it. PUC will provide support services, including assistance in locating housing, help filling out paperwork, as well as funds to help cover costs for application fees, down payments and other necessary steps to secure housing.

Around 70 of the 250 people displaced by this fire have been staying at the First Covenant Church in downtown Minneapolis. Dr. Jeffery Jones used to live in the Drake Hotel, but he lost everything in the fire.

“There’s so many noises. It’s not like sleeping at home in a nice bed,” Jones said. “It’s a shelter.”

He says every day is a desperate scramble to figure out where he is going to live next.

“I’m not really sure. I’m feeling the trauma or the stress from the fire because my mind’s so busy dealing with day-to-day items,” Jones said.

So far, 17 people have moved out of the church shelter and into new homes.

“We’ve had a few people move out this week, which is really good, we like to see that,” American Red Cross Shelter Manager Kyle Parkinson said.

The American Red Cross announced on Thursday that they will close the shelter on Jan. 22, so it can resume as a church. The Red Cross says they will still be available to provide emergency resources to people who need it after the closure date.

The Minneapolis Foundation has distributed additional funds to support short-term and long-term recovery efforts. Details of those distributions can be found here.