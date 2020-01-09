Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car thief stole a vehicle late Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis with an infant and toddler inside.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car thief stole a vehicle late Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis with an infant and toddler inside.
Police say a father ran into a school on the 1100 block of 19th Street East at about 4:45 p.m. to pick up one of his kids, leaving two other kids — ages 9 months and 3 years old — inside the running vehicle.
He returned to find the vehicle was gone. Police found it less than five minutes later on the 2400 block of Chicago Avenue, with the kids still safe inside. Police are still searching for the thief.
A similar incident happened on New Year’s Eve, when a carjacker stole a Good Samaritan’s minivan after a crash in north Minneapolis with a 3-year-old boy in the back seat. The child suffered a mild injury in the ordeal, and the thief is still at large.
You must log in to post a comment.