MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Children’s Minnesota has announced a $30,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to support the health care system’s Pets Assisting with Healing program in 2020.
The grant will help fund program-related expenses including staffing, training costs, pet acquisition, equipment and supplies.
The pet healing program aims to normalize the hospital environment for patients, while also motivating kids with their occupational, speech or physical therapy goals.
“We’re so thankful for this generous grant from PetSmart Charities which will help us provide a better experience to patients and families,” said Joy Johnson-Lind, senior director of child and family services at Children’s Minnesota. “As a nonprofit pediatric health system, we rely on the community to support us in offering unique services that make kids feel more at home and support them on their medical journey.”
Pets Assisting with Healing is a volunteer service offered at both the Children’s Minnesota hospitals in Minneapolis and St. Paul. To learn more about how you can get involved click here.
