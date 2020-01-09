MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old Minnesotan soldier who died Wednesday has been identified as Pvt. Conner J. McGurran.
The Minnesota Army National Guard says the 19-year-old was found unresponsive following a training exercise on Wednesday morning.
It happened at Fort Jackson, a United States Army base in South Carolina. The base tweeted on Thursday, identifying their fallen comrade.
Pvt. Conner J. McGurran has been identified as our Soldier found unresponsive yesterday. "We are keeping our fallen comrade's extended family in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time," said Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., @fortjackson commander.
According to a press release, after being found unresponsive McGurran was immediately transported to Providence Hospital. Live-saving measures there proved unsuccessful.
McGurran was born in Owatonna. He reported to army basic combat training in October, following training with the Arden Hills recruit program.
A spokesperson wrote that he was, “on track to become a Bradly fighting vehicle system maintainer.”
Investigators are now working to find out how he died.
We mourn the loss of a 19-year old Minnesota National Guard Soldier in training. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Family members and team mates of the deceased Soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved.
