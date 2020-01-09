CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old Minnesotan soldier who died Wednesday has been identified as Pvt. Conner J. McGurran.

The Minnesota Army National Guard says the 19-year-old was found unresponsive following a training exercise on Wednesday morning.

It happened at Fort Jackson, a United States Army base in South Carolina. The base tweeted on Thursday, identifying their fallen comrade.

According to a press release, after being found unresponsive McGurran was immediately transported to Providence Hospital. Live-saving measures there proved unsuccessful.

McGurran was born in Owatonna. He reported to army basic combat training in October, following training with the Arden Hills recruit program.

A spokesperson wrote that he was, “on track to become a Bradly fighting vehicle system maintainer.”

Investigators are now working to find out how he died.

