MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A family dog in Chisago County ate from a bag of discarded methamphetamine, and now is unlikely to survive.
The Chisago County Sheriff tweeted on Thursday that the family saw the dog was acting “strange and sick.”
They later discovered that the dog had come across “a Subway bag filled with over 80 grams of meth, needles and a meth pipe.”
The owners rushed the pet to a veterinarian, and it is now said to be dangerously sick.
