MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Dayton man is charged with opening fire on three police officers.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says officers went to the home of Faris Hussien on Tuesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. The 26-year-old locked them out, so the officers kicked down the door. That’s when investigators say Hussien started shooting.
No one was injured, but one officer — who was not wearing a bulletproof vest — had five bullet holes in his clothing.
Hussien was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree assault. He could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted.
