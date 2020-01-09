Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the southwest metro say they found a suspected drunken driver hiding in a frozen marsh after he led them on a chase late last month.
The Eden Prairie Police Department says the chase happened shortly after midnight on Dec. 29. An officer tried to stop a suspected impaired driver, but the man responded by hitting the gas, leading police on a chase.
The man eventually stopped at a parking ramp, where he got out of his car and ran into a frozen marsh, filled with thick brush. A K-9 officer was called in, and the dog found the man hiding in the thick undergrowth. He was arrested without further incident.
The man has three prior DWI arrests in the last decade, police say. Officers booked him into jail on DWI, fleeing police and driving after having his license revoked.
