ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The number of flu deaths in Minnesota this season has doubled, health officials said Thursday.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly influenza report, as of last week 16 people have died of flu so far this season.
That’s double the total of eight deaths that had been reported by the previous week. But no children have died of the flu, according to the report.
More than 750 people have been hospitalized because of the flu in Minnesota so far this season.
