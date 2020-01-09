Comments
The Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE) and Minnesota singer-songwriter Larry Long have partnered to release a new song that highlights the need to do more to protect the health of Minnesota’s firefighters.
The song, called “Firefighter (Duty, Honor, Courage),” was written with MnFIRE as an anthem for the state’s firefighters.
Listen to the song here.
