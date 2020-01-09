MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Thursday will bring a break from the frigid cold, there’s a chance freezing drizzle could fall on the Twin Cities, creating slick spots on area roads.
In a special weather statement, the National Weather Service said the metro area and its surrounding counties could see freezing drizzle around midday.
Temperatures are expected to be below freezing when the precipitation begins in the late morning. This could create light ice accumulations, around a few hundredths of an inch.
Drivers are urged to beware of potential slick spots on untreated surfaces. Conditions are expected to improve as temperatures rise in the afternoon.
East of the Twin Cities metro, in western Wisconsin, the freezing drizzle is expected to have a bigger impact, with roads possibly being glazed with ice.
The area, particularly counties north of Interstate 94, is under a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m.
Areas of freezing drizzle will develop later this morning. The highest chance for ice accumulations will be over northwest WI, where temps will remain below freezing the longest. Be alert for slick conditions on untreated surfaces. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Pbg4sR5hoz
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 9, 2020
