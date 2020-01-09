MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen reportedly suffered a bad cut to his ankle during practice Wednesday, but says he will do “whatever it takes” to get on the playing field Saturday.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Thielen needed stitches for the “bad cut”, but the initial prognosis was encouraging for his chances of playing against the San Francisco 49ers.
“You know how it is, I got a little tangled up in practice, but I’m going to do whatever it takes. You know, it’s playoffs. So, I’m going to do whatever it takes to be out there on Saturday with my teammates and try to help the team win,” Thielen said in an interview with the NFL Network.
#Vikings WR Adam Thielen needed stitches for a bad cut on his ankle suffered in practice Wednesday, sources say. The initial prognosis was encouraging for his chances of playing Saturday against the #49ers, but they’re still gathering information and will proceed with caution.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2020
There was a lot of concern after Thielen appeared on the injury report Wednesday with an ankle issue and was limited in practice, fueling speculation if he’d be able to play Saturday in an important playoff game.
The team’s other standout wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, missed a couple practices due to illness this week.
The Vikings play the San Francisco 49ers Saturday afternoon.
