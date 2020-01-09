Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Winter Carnival has its “mistress of fun.”
Shelley Pabst of South St. Paul will serve as “Klondike Kate” during the coolest celebration on earth. She came into WCCO This Morning to serenade Riley O’Connor and Jason DeRusha Thursday morning.
Klondike Kate will have to do a lot more singing throughout the year, especially in two weeks during the winter carnival. It runs from Jan. 23 through Feb. 2.
This was Pabst’s third try at the title, and she’ll serve as the Winter Carnival’s 50th Klondike Kate.
“I’m a sassy, but sweet, siren from South St. Paul,” she touted. “Being Klondike Kate has been a dream of mine since I moved to Minnesota in the mid ’90s.”
