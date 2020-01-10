Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud elementary school has became the latest institution to receive charitable funds from a local collective of auto dealerships.
Westwood Elementary School was presented a check for $5,000 Friday from Luther St. Cloud Honda.
The donation was a major milestone for the Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers, because it brought their grand total of donations to metro schools to $100,000 since launching its “Life is Better Thanks to Greater Twin Cities Honda Dealers” campaign.
“This is one of the most rewarding initiatives we have started as an association and I am proud to be a part of it,” said Chad Arthur, general manager of Luther St. Cloud Honda.
Westwood is one of 27 metro schools to receive donations from the auto dealer collective since their campaign began in November of 2017.
