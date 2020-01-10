MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that a woman who went missing this week has been found dead.
According to the sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Jenna Kaye Bartylla of Brainerd was reported missing by family members on Wednesday. She had last seen Tuesday at a residence south of Brainerd.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office said that her body had been found in a wooded area not far from where she’d last been seen.
“This is not the outcome we had hoped for in this case. Our prayers and thoughts are with Jenna’s family and friends,” Sheriff Scott Goddard said.
At this point, investigators have no indication there was foul play.
“However, we are not done processing the scene. Currently my investigators are still trying to locate witnesses in this case,” Goddard said.
