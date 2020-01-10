Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When something needs fixing around your house, can you tackle it yourself, or do you turn to the internet for help?
A new survey shows two in five Americans say they are not able to fix any common household projects without using the internet.
That includes things like patching drywall or fixing a running toilet.
The survey suggests age is a factor. The survey revealed 85% over the age of 65 said they could fix household tasks without checking the internet.
