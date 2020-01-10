MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A college professor in Massachusetts has been fired after a post on social media seemed to some to suggest that Iran should bomb a number of places in the U.S., including the Mall of America.

Asheen Phansey, who worked at Babson College, has since said that the post, which was removed, was “a bad attempt at humor,” according to CBS Boston.

Phansey says he attempted to mock Trump’s tweet warning Iran against retaliation with a Facebook post of his own, suggesting 52 American cultural sites to bomb — which also included the Kardashians’ homes.

Babson College said that Phansey’s post, which was on his personal Facebook page, does not represent the values of the college.

“Babson College conducted a prompt and thorough investigation related to a post shared on a staff member’s personal Facebook page that does not represent the values and culture of the College,” the school said in a statement. “Based on the results of the investigation, the staff member is no longer a Babson College employee. As we have previously stated, Babson College condemns any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate.”

Phansey released a statement Thursday evening: “I am disappointed and saddened that Babson has decided to abruptly terminate my 15-year relationship with the college just because people willfully misinterpreted a joke I made to my friends on Facebook. I would have hoped that Babson, an institution of higher education that I love and to which I have given a great deal, would have defended and supported my right to free speech. Beyond my own situation, I am really concerned about what this portends for our ability as Americans to engage in political discourse without presuming the worst about each other.”