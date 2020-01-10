Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grab your skis or board, suit up and head to Buck Hill on Saturday, January 11th for Seek and Destroy, an all-mountain scavenger hunt with Able Seedhouse + Brewery, Buck Hill, Black Diamond at Buck Hill and Zombie Boardshop.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grab your skis or board, suit up and head to Buck Hill on Saturday, January 11th for Seek and Destroy, an all-mountain scavenger hunt with Able Seedhouse + Brewery, Buck Hill, Black Diamond at Buck Hill and Zombie Boardshop.
To learn more click here.
You must log in to post a comment.