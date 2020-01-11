MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Fillmore music venue is one month away from its grand opening in Minneapolis’ North Loop. The 36,000 square foot space is the latest Fillmore ready to open.

“Welcome to the Fillmore Minneapolis,” Dave Fortin, SVP of Marketing & Business Development for Live Nation Clubs & Theaters said.

It’s our first peek inside Minneapolis’ newest stage for concerts.

“At its soul it’s a live music venue, 1850 capacity club, 2 levels,” Fortin said.

It’s designed to be a special space that keeps the sound in the room to gives concert-goers and artists an unforgettable experience.

“You see the beautiful chandeliers and red velvet curtains on the side of the room those are all things that Bill Graham, the founder, started with and we carry forward today,” Fortin said.

At it’s core, The Fillmore is rich with history. The original opened in the early 1900’s.

“It connects the past to the present. The Fillmore in San Francisco was this amazing legendary club in the ’60s and ’70s with the The Rolling Stones and Santana and the Grateful Dead. There was this movement of people coming together and the Fillmore was the epicenter of all of it and so we carry that forward to all the new Fillmores,” Fortin said.

Minneapolis is number nine, brought here because of the city’s support of great live music. Walk upstairs and you’ll see a mural in honor of Prince, and homage is paid to more Minnesota musicians.

“We’re going into BG’s Lounge, which is a VIP room at the Fillmore Minneapolis. We pay tribute to some of the great artists that have played at Fillmore’s that are from this area. So you’ve got Lizzo and Bob Dylan, The Replacements. We’ve got a wall dedicated to Bill Graham,” Fortin said.

The venue takes you on a trip down memory lane with modern upgrades.

“We want them to feel like it’s a place they can call a second home, and they go see music, and they’re comfortable,” Fortin said.

The Fillmore officially opens on February 12th with Brandi Carlisle. All three of her shows are sold out.

There is a job fair Saturday, January 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a range of positions. You can apply online before or just show up with your resume at The Fillmore at 525 N. 5th Street in Minneapolis.