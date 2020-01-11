MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence, after she led police on a high speed chase before crashing her car on Interstate-94, hitting another car and a semi-truck.
It happened at about 4:13 p.m. on Friday afternoon, according to troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Officers from the Tomah Police Department gave chase to the woman as she traveled westbound on I-94 into Jackson County.
According to a release, her vehicle was “weaving in and out of traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and reaching speeds between 115 and 125 miles per hour.”
Eventually the car crashed into a semi-truck — wedging it under the steer axle — after colliding with a guardrail and another vehicle.
Law enforcement shut down both lanes of the interstate as they conducted what they call a “high risk stop.” Two suspects were transported from the car to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The drivers of the semi-truck and the other vehicle were not injured.
Later at the hospital, police interviewed their suspect. At that time a trooper observed signs of possible impairment. The woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.