MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were dozens of Vikings watch parties Saturday at bars and restaurants throughout the Twin Cities.

The official Vikings watch party was hosted at Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake.

One of the packed bars in the downtown Minneapolis was The Office. Two of the fans there were a father-son pair from a divided household.

“I grew up in California and [my son] grew up here in Minneapolis,” said Lance Perrin, a 49ers fan.

Perrin’s son was in good spirits about his dad’s team affiliation.

“I still love him,” said Sebastian Duikema, “I forgive him for his mistakes.”

The 49ers held a 17-point lead over the Vikings the entire second half, crushing the spirits of hopeful Vikings fans, but their Purple Pride remained, despite the frustration.

“It’s a little disappointing that we didn’t take chances when we should have taken chances, but what are you going to do? You got to love them anyways,” said Bryan Skowronek, a Vikings fan.

“The season overall was a success,” said Adam Stedronsky, another Vikings fan. “We won a lot of games. I think tonight we got beat by a better team.”

“I don’t think we expected to make it this far so I went into this game feeling neutral, but it’s still disappointing,” said Amy Anderson, a Vikings fan.