



— With more cold and snow on the way, volunteers are getting ready for a big event on Lake Minnetonka.

J. Lindsay is one of the organizers for the North American Pond Hockey Tournament on Lake Minnetonka.

“We usually have 80 teams. We sell out every year, and it’s super fun,” Lindsay said.

The event, now in its eighth year, takes place behind Maynard’s Restaurant in Excelsior Bay. Volunteers spent the weekend getting the rinks ready.

“We’ve got a Zamboni, we’ve got plows, we’ve got volunteers that plow and do snow, we have a whole group of people,” Lindsay said.

Hennepin County Water Patrol officials have warned people about the below-average ice thickness in recent weeks, but the cold snap means good news for the tournament.

While this is a hockey tournament, there’s also a bean bag tournament and live music. The proceeds go to charity.

“We have thousands of people that come out here throughout the day and it’s just got a great atmosphere,” Lindsay said.

The event kicks off with a concert Thursday night and runs through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online.