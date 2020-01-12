MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department is advising motorists of road closures Sunday morning after a gas line was hit.
The department says a construction crew accidentally hit a natural gas line in the middle of Huron Blvd. near the U of M campus.
Residents leaving for the days activities are being allowed to walk out of buildings away from scene but no one is allowed to enter this area. @energyinsights crew seen taking readings near manhole covers and drains @WCCO https://t.co/s5dA0udAxf pic.twitter.com/WHBwN92pp7
— Lewis Karpel (@ImakeTVdaily) January 12, 2020
Officials say there is no risk of exposure or danger to the public at this time. Crews will remain on scene until the line gets fixed.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.