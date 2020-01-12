CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Gas Leak, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The Minneapolis Fire Department is advising motorists of road closures Sunday morning after a gas line was hit.

The department says a construction crew accidentally hit a natural gas line in the middle of Huron Blvd. near the U of M campus.

Officials say there is no risk of exposure or danger to the public at this time. Crews will remain on scene until the line gets fixed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Comments