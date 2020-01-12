Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are looking for an armed carjacker who stole a man’s vehicle Sunday evening.
The victim was sitting inside his vehicle behind his residence on the 5400 block of 34th Avenue South when a man with a gun walked up and ordered him out.
Police say several other law enforcement agencies have been notified, including the Minnesota State Patrol, to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
As of late Sunday evening, the vehicle is still missing and the suspect is still at large.
You must log in to post a comment.