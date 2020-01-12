MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will experience a “progressive flow” this week, and it has nothing to do with that lady in those insurance commercials.

WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says there will be several chances for snow fall these next few days, kicking off early Sunday evening.

Three-to-four inches is expected Sunday evening in south-central Minnesota, sparking a Winter Weather Advisory south of the Twin Cities.

The metro will only see about an inch and a half as the system moves northeastward through the southern half of the state, and it will fully exit by midnight. There will be no precipitation during the morning commute, but roads will be slick enough that traffic may be slow-going.

After an overnight in the mid-teens, highs will bounce back into the low 30s for most of the southern half of the state Monday.

Over the next four days, there is an expected snow accumulation of 4 inches in the Twin Cities — including the first round on Sunday. The next system will swing through Monday evening, followed by another system that will roll through mid-day Wednesday.

Another snow storm is forecasted for Friday, which could result in bigger accumulation totals.

True January cold will arrive next weekend, including single-digit highs and negative lows.