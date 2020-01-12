Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Union Pacific train derailed Sunday afternoon in western Wisconsin.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s office says it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 190th Street crossing in Stanton Township, located about 10 miles northwest of Menomonie.
Several rail cars on the eastbound train went off the tracks and sustained damage. Preliminary reports say no one was hurt, and no hazardous materials were released.
U.S. Route 12 is closed between County Road K and County Road Q, as well as several other nearby roads. The U.S. 12 closure is expected to last until Monday afternoon.
Motorists are being advised to stay away from the area in the meantime.
You must log in to post a comment.