MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s very own Brainerd has been named the best place in the country for winter fishing.
According to a recent list from FishingBooker.com, Brainerd topped the list of seven of the best winter fishing destinations. Other places include Stuart in Florida, South Padre Island in Texas, and Kailua Kona in Hawaii, among others.
Why Brainerd? According to the FishingBooker, it’s no surprise the northern Minnesota city topped the list. The city is home to biggest ice fishing event in the world, the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza in late-January, which takes place on Gull Lake’s Hole in the Day Bay, 15 miles north of the town.
“When you finally decide to get off the ice, there are plenty of other activities you can take part in. Brainerd is nothing short of a winter outdoor paradise. Name your winter outdoor adventure, and Brainerd probably has it. From skiing to winter biking, we’re 100% sure you won’t get bored,” the list said.
To see the entire list, click here.
