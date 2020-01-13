MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Andover man faces charges after he allegedly rear-ended a vehicle in Ramsey and subsequently assaulted multiple police officers.
According to charges filed in Anoka County, Victor Johnson faces three felony fourth-degree assault charges, one gross misdemeanor count of second-degree DWI and one misdemeanor charge of inattentive driving in connection to the Jan. 9 incident.
Johnson is accused of rear-ending a vehicle in Ramsey while under the influence of alcohol. After providing a preliminary breath test of .24, which is three times the legal limit, Johnson was placed under arrest.
The complaint says Johnson rammed a police officer with his head after being handcuffed. Later, at the Ramsey Police Department, Johnson allegedly assaulted two other officers, causing minor injuries to both. One officer suffered a one-inch cut to his forehead that bled.
If convicted, Johnson could face up to three years in prison and/or a $1,800 fine per assault charge.
Johnson has a prior DWI conviction from January 2019 in Ramsey County.
