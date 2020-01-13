MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans looking to apply for a driver’s license should expect delays Monday due to a nationwide system outage, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.
DPS told WCCO-TV that all Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) exam stations, deputy registrar and driver’s license agents offices cannot accept any driver’s license applications at this time due to a nationwide system outage.
— Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (@MnDPS_DVS) January 13, 2020
Officials say the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) notified all state driver service agencies about the nationwide outage and are working to fix it.
According to DPS, it is unclear when the system will be back up and running.
