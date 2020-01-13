Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
Luxury Student Apartment Boom Leads To Skyrocketing Rents Near University Of Minnesota
When you think of college, you likely think of living on a shoestring budget -- but that's becoming less of a possibility in the Dinkytown neighborhood.
New Proposal Aims To Close Achievement Gap In Minnesota
A recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said Minnesota has become one of the worst states for education disparities.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Another Round Of Snow Expected Monday Night
After a slippery commute Monday morning, more snow is expected to fall in the Twin Cities in the evening.
Meet 'Faribo Frosty': Faribault's 20-Foot-Tall Snowman
You'll see snowmen in front yards and schoolyards throughout the Minnesota winter -- but Frosty has nothing on what you'll find in Faribault.
Minnesota Weather: Snow Fall, Snow Fall, Snow Fall, Temperature Fall
Minnesota will experience a “progressive flow” this week, and it has nothing to do with that lady in those insurance commercials.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Report: Vikings’ Defensive Coordinator George Edwards Not Expected To Return
Minnesota Vikings are expected to part ways with defensive coordinator George Edwards, according to reports.
Cold Snap Is Godsend For Lake Minnetonka Pond Hockey Tournament
With more cold and snow on the way, volunteers are getting ready for a big event on Lake Minnetonka.
Jacob Markstom Stops 23 Shots In Canucks 4-1 Win Over Wild
The Wild were whistled for eight penalties, and Minnesota's 20th-ranked power play unit went 0 for 5 on the man-advantage.
Gophers Suspend Destiny Pitts, Taiye Bello, Kehinde Bello Ahead Of Illini Game
The Gophers said Pitts was suspended for "conduct unbecoming a member of the team." Minnesota also said Taiye Bello and Kehinde Bello would not play against the Illini.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
These Are 4 Of The Best Places For Mexican In Minneapolis
We crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Minneapolis.
Here's 4 Of The Best Inexpensive Bookstores In Minneapolis
If you haven't been to Uncle Hugo's, or Dreamhaven, you're definitely missing out.
The Best Things To Do In Minneapolis's Standish Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a tattoo parlor.
Here Are 5 Of The Best Affordable Cafes In Minneapolis
We crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Minneapolis.
New Yorkers Say Joey Nova's In Tonka Bay Has Real-Deal New York-Style Pizza
The humble strip mall location is nothing special, but Joey Nova's is nestled along the shores of Lake Minnetonka, near Mound, Wayzata, and Excelsior.
Top Minneapolis Places To Have Brunch On Special Occasions
Looking for a delicious breakfast and brunch meal near you? Here are the best high-end breakfast and brunch restaurants around Minneapolis.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Events & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
Only CBS
Good Question
Why Are All Of Our Sports Teams Named After The State?
Minnesota is the only place in the country where all of its professional sports teams are named after states, rather than cities. So, how did that happen? Good Question.
Why Do Colds Feel Worse At Night?
Colds are no fun during the day -- but have you noticed the symptoms feel more intense at night?
Finding Minnesota
Meet 'Faribo Frosty': Faribault's 20-Foot-Tall Snowman
You'll see snowmen in front yards and schoolyards throughout the Minnesota winter -- but Frosty has nothing on what you'll find in Faribault.
Events & Contests
Find Out How To 'Give Kids A Smile' This February
Give Kids a Smile is a charitable dental event that provides free dental care to children in need.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Minnesota — Ice Castles
January 13, 2020 at 5:38 pm
Please click here for more information.
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.