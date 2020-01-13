Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a slippery commute Monday morning, more snow is expected to fall in the Twin Cities in the evening.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the snow Monday night should fall between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., covering much of the state.
Most areas will get between 1 and 2 inches. Slightly more is expected in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Light snow is also in the forecast for Thursday, and there’s a chance for a bigger system to move through the state Friday.
It remains unclear where this potentially large snow system will set up. However, a blast of arctic air looks to come on its heels, bringing subzero temperatures for the weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.