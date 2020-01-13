MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 63-year-old Stewartville man faces life-threatening injuries after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a snowplow Monday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. on County Road 3 south of Highway 30 in Rock Dell Township, which is in Olmsted County.
There, a 2005 Buick LeSabre was traveling northbound when it lost control and collided with a snowplow actively plowing on the southbound lanes.
The driver of the Buick suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. He has been identified as Michael Corcoran.
Authorities say Corcoran was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the snowplow, a 34-year-old Rochester man, was not injured.
Rock Dell Township is just southwest of Rochester.
