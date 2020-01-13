MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new report released Monday detailed the 29 states which experienced a decline in homelessness between 2018 and 2019. Minnesota, however, was not among them.
Instead, overall homelessness in Minnesota increased by 10.1% in 2019. The number of families with children experiencing homelessness increased 4.3%; however, the number of homeless veterans fell by 1.3%.
This information, detailed in the 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report and released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, found that across the country, 567,715 people experience homelessness on a single night. The report’s estimate is based on data gathered by roughly 3,000 cities across the country. Every year on a night in January, volunteers and planning agencies come together to count the number of people living in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs, and un-sheltered areas.
Homelessness in Minnesota varied by region. In Hennepin and Ramsey counties, the number of people experiencing homelessness increased by 12.8 and 10.9% respectively. Southwest Minnesota experienced the greatest increase, growing by 35.4%. However, Moorhead saw a decline of 12.2%.
Though Minnesota reported an overall 10.1% increase over the year, the state saw a 1.4% decrease since 2010.
Nationally, homelessness has fallen 11% since 2010.
