MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were 127 car crashes, 66 spin-outs, and 17 injuries on Minnesota roads Monday morning after a winter storm dropped over an inch of snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday evening.

Police did not report any fatalities caused by the wintry road conditions.

A crash in Olmsted County caused what officials are describing as a “serious injury.”

Forecasts show the possibility of more snow on Monday, Wednesday and Friday night, during what looks to be a snowy week for travel.

