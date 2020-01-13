Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There were 127 car crashes, 66 spin-outs, and 17 injuries on Minnesota roads Monday morning after a winter storm dropped over an inch of snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday evening.
Police did not report any fatalities caused by the wintry road conditions.
A crash in Olmsted County caused what officials are describing as a “serious injury.”
Forecasts show the possibility of more snow on Monday, Wednesday and Friday night, during what looks to be a snowy week for travel.
